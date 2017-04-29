No More Free Drinks in Las Vegas?

Sammy Davis Jr. would never have let this happen. The Los Angeles Times reports the days of comped drinks for Las Vegas gamblers may be coming to an end.

“It’s kind of what Vegas is known for,” Scott Roeben, founder of Vital Vegas, tells KTNV. But in recent months, two of the biggest casino owners in Vegas launched systems to regulate the free alcohol being handed out to video poker players in their bars.

And according to Vital Vegas, that means it’s only a matter of time until similar systems are put in place at bars all over Vegas before being rolled out to slot machines and beyond.

Currently, the changes mean gamblers can no longer milk video poker games for cheap in order to drink for free, WGBA reports. MGM Resorts started things off by deploying video poker machines in bars at the MGM Grand and the Mirage that print out drink vouchers when gamblers have been playing for long enough.

More at Fox News