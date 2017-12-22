Ohio Senate Moves Fantasy Sports Legislation Forward

Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]
Fantasy Sports Legalized in Massachusetts The future of daily fantasy sports (DFS) has been secured in Massachusetts after regulations were signed into law by the US state’s governor. The new rules include a minimum age of 21 for participants, bar games based on college or amateur sports and prohibit individual players from […]
Ohio Considers for Fantasy Sports in 2017 Ohio is shaping up to be one of the major battleground states for the daily fantasy sports industry next year, as a new piece of legislation has surfaced. The legislation comes after a bill that would make DFS illegal was introduced earlier this year. An attorney general memo this year […]