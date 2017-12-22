Ohio Senate Moves Fantasy Sports Legislation Forward

Ohio is close becoming the latest US state to regulate daily fantasy sports (DFS) games after a bill passed the Ohio Senate by a vote of 25-4.

According to the Dayton Daily News, House Bill 132 would exempt DFS games from the state’s gambling laws and place them under the regulation of the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

House Bill 132, which has already passed the House, would make all DFS games legal, with the exception of contests based on youth or college sports.

In addition, the bill would prohibit players under the age of 18 from taking part, while operators would be banned from adverting their services to minors.

