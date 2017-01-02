Ohio Considers for Fantasy Sports in 2017

Ohio is shaping up to be one of the major battleground states for the daily fantasy sports industry next year, as a new piece of legislation has surfaced. The legislation comes after a bill that would make DFS illegal was introduced earlier this year. An attorney general memo this year also did little to clear up the legality of DFS in the state.

Eight states passed DFS regulatory bills in 2016, with a renewed lobbying push from the industry expected across the country in the new year. State Senator Dave Burke introduced an industry-friendly piece of legislation that would formally legalize and regulate DFS contests in the state.

The new bill “affirms the legality of fantasy sports in Ohio” according to Burke’s office. At its core, it gives the Ohio Casino Control Commission the authority to regulate fantasy contests, while also exempting DFS contests from the state’s gambling code. The bill would set up consumer protections that have become standard in other states, while also granting wide-ranging rule-making powers to the OCCC.

