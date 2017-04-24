Omaha Spin & Go Live on PokerStars

PokerStars has moved to expand its range of Spin & Go services with the launch of new Omaha versions of the game.
Pot Limit Omaha games will feature buy-in levels of $1, $3, $7 and $15 and run under the lottery-style Sit-and-Go format.
Players will start with 500 chips and enter a randomly drawn prize pool worth between two and 10,000 times their buy-in.
“Omaha is a highly enjoyable poker variant and was quite high up on our players’ request list to deliver it as a Spin & Go,” PokerStars’ director of poker operations and innovation, Severin Rasset, said.
