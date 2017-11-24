Online and Atlantic City Casinos Go Together Like Peas in a Pod

In case you were unaware, the New Jersey online casino industry is on the verge of celebrating its fourth birthday. After an admittedly rough start, the online gaming industry in this state has gone on to become a runaway success, and it does not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. Four years in and the revenue from this market is still growing by between 20% and 30% on a monthly basis.

Online Gambling is not Detrimentally Affecting Land-Based Play

Perhaps most importantly, the online gaming industry is not cannibalising that which takes place at land-based venues. The online revenue being generated has been growing, and has then been trickling down to the land-based venues based in Atlantic City. That is correct: the online casino keno and other real money gambling games that players are enjoying has resulted in the industry’s first revenue increase year-over-year in ten years in 2016, and the AC casinos are looking likely to experience another this year. This is largely thanks to the non-stop growth of online gambling.

The Key to this Growth is Online Gambling

Not surprisingly, the casinos in Atlantic City have started becoming more reliant on the online industry. Across the economic activity in this part of the sector, online gambling was responsible for 10% of gross gaming revenue in October. It hasn’t, however, always been this way.

A Slow Start Back in 2014

The New Jersey online gambling industry was in its infancy in January of 2014, but it was already paying dividends, despite the issues it was experiencing. After just two months it was already responsible for almost 5% of all the Atlantic City casino revenue being generated. By the end of that year its share had grown to 5.6%.

Things Started Coming Together in 2015

Thanks to the earliest problems being worked out, the revenue from online gambling kept soaring, as did its share in the market.

2016 Reveals Online Gambling’s True Possibilities

As the industry started maturing, the revenue being generated kept growing. By the end of 2016, the online industry account for 8.8% of all casino revenue, and, even during the months of summer, when the Atlantic City casinos enjoy their boom, the revenue from online play still made up 6.3% of GGR.

It is All Systems Go in 2017

In October this year, total gaming revenue reached a peak of 10%, and it is more than likely that this percentage will rise in the remaining months of the year. The floor in 2017 was in July, with online gambling accounting for 7.7%, a higher percentage for any months in years previously.

The Operators Benefitting the Most

The importance of online gambling is even easier to see when one looks at it on a basis of each operator:

25% of Golden Nugget’s GGR was generated on the internet in October.

23% of Resorts Casino’s revenue is from online gambling.

12% of Tropicana’s revenue is from online gambling activity.

Borgata, a casino dominating the land-based market, derives as much as 6% of its revenue from internet-based play.

Anyway you happen to slice it, a big piece of the Atlantic City revenue pie is owned by online activity.