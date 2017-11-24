Online Casino Games, Poker and Fantasy Sports on Illinois Radar

Illinois came close to passing online gambling and daily fantasy sports legislation this year, but proposed bills didn’t quite reach the finish line.
Rep. Michael Zalewski, who has spearheaded efforts on DFS in the state’s House of Representatives in recent years, talked about the prospects for 2018 on these fronts with Online Poker Report. The Illinois Senate passed an online gambling and DFS bill in the spring.
One of the developments is the possibility of DFS and online poker being rolled into a larger gaming package in Illinois, somewhat like what we saw in Pennsylvania but far less expansive.
Online Poker Report had a conversation with Rep. Zalewski about this issue, and you can read the full transcripts here.
