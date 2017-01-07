Online Gambling and Terrorism: The Truth Emerges

The Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling launched its campaign soon after Sheldon Adelson pledged to “spend whatever it takes” to stop online gambling in November 2013. One of CSIG’s first moves was to create a memorable video, which among its many claims, warns that terrorists could use online gambling websites for nefarious purposes.

Recently, these brazen protestations were further debunked, when a report by a Congressional task force on terror financing made no mention that online gambling could be used by terrorist organizations to launder money and fund plots. Nor did the task force recommend the passage of a federal online gambling ban or any other gaming laws to combat terror financing.

The report, entitled Stopping Terror Finance: Securing The US Financial Sector, was a result of an exhaustive, two-year investigation… The link to terrorism is a creation from the minds of anti-online gambling crusaders, not the FBI. The oft-cited FBI letter never mentions terrorists or terrorism, nor has the FBI ever linked online gambling to terrorist activities.

