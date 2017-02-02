Online Gambling Bill Hits Hawaii

Hawaii has become the latest state in the US to consider the legalising of online gaming after an internet casino bill was introduced.

Put forward by Senator Will Espero, the proposed legislation would allow people over the age of 18 to access a range of online casino games, but would not permit sports betting.

Should the bill go through, the state would set up the Hawaii Internet Lottery & Gaming Corporation to oversee online gaming and safeguard players.

The bill also sets out plans to use tax revenue generated from the market for funding public schools and the University of Hawaii, as well as programmes set up to help combat problem gambling.

