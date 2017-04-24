Online Gambling Enemy Chaffetz Announces Retirement

In 2011, the poker world was dismayed to learn that Barney Frank (D-MA) was retiring from Congress. The loss of Frank set federal online gambling legislative efforts back, as he was one of only a few supporters of online gambling legalization in Congress. Frank was also by far the loudest and most fervent.

Frank was online poker’s only real champion in Congress during his tenure. No one (sorry Joe Barton) has stepped up to fill his shoes since his departure.

In 2017, Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s (R-UT) stunning retirement announcement caught the attention of the poker community and supporters of legal, regulated online gambling, but for an entirely different reason.

Unlike the loss of Frank, this time around, poker players can’t say good riddance fast enough. Chaffetz has been a thorn in their side for several years.

Chaffetz may leave Congress sooner rather than later. It sounds as if Chaffetz is not only retiring, but he may not even finish out his current term.

