Online Gambling Live in California (Sorta)

California recently took their first online bet for real money! However, it’s not as exciting as it may sound… although it is a positive step. Also, another state has regulated fantasy sports as MGM launches another online casinos. Plus, a sports betting conference is coming to America, and another Black Friday case wraps up. This week’s special offer comes from Casino Cruise.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
California Online Poker & Massachusetts Fantasy Sports There has been some significant movement in regard to online poker legislation in California, and not everyone is happy about it.
Plus, Massachusetts has become the latest state to regulate fantasy sports.
This week's special offer is from bet365 Poker!
Odds too long for California sports betting From Sacramento Business Journal
A bill that sought to legalize sports betting in California failed to move by the deadline Friday.
Odd are that without a clear national policy in play, no effort will be made on the issue next year in California.
Senate Bill 190 was […]
California Online Poker Dead for 2016 The online poker bill for California has been "bagged and tagged" for 2016, leaving online poker players to wait for next year.
Also, online gambling news from Ireland and the Olympics, as well as the Philippines and online gambling.
This week's special offer is from our friends […]