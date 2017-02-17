Online Gambling Payment Transactions Targeted by Russians

Russia’s Ministry of Finance has drafted a new bill designed to block payment transactions with international online gambling companies.
According to Russian news website RBC.ru, the proposed legislation, which is set to be discussed by the government on Thursday, sets out regulations that would require banks and payment processors to block transactions between punters in the country and international operators.
Should the bill gain approval, the Federal Task Service would create a blacklist of Russian and international companies and individuals that participate in illegal online gaming activities, with the list to then be sent to financial institutions in the country, which would in turn block future transactions.
