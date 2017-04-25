Online Gambling Problems, Retirements and Celebrations!

Pennsylvania Misses Out on Internet Gambling, Again A bill to regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state of Pennsylvania is not likely to pass before the end of 2016, according to an official close to legal talks.
Pennsylvania newspaper Tribune-Review quoted Casey Long, director of policy and legislative […]
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Online Gambling In Doubt as Pennsylvania Deadline Looms An online gambling bill in Pennsylvania remains in limbo as a deadline for the state budget looms and an impasse between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the legislature is unresolved.
Since a Senate hearing in the Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee held […]