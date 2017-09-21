Online Gambling Still Possible in Michigan This Year

Michigan lawmakers will continue discussing the merits of regulating online casino games over the internet after a lawmaker introduced a new proposal last week.

State Rep. Brandt Iden, a Republican, introduced HB 4926 into the House. A bill in the Senate with the same intentions cleared a committee vote earlier this year.

The legislative proposals, advertised as consumer protection initiatives, would allow the three commercial casinos in Detroit and the nearly two dozen tribal casinos in the state to offer the games over the web. Internet gaming operations would be taxed at a 15 percent rate.

Online gaming is already widespread in Michigan, thanks to companies based outside of the U.S. offering games to residents. But Michigan isn’t getting any of the tax revenue.

“[I]t is in the best interest of this state and its citizens to regulate this activity by authorizing and establishing a secure, responsible, fair and legal system of internet gaming,” HB 4926 reads.

Earlier this year it was reported by wtvbam.com that the Gun Lake and Pokagon Potawatomi tribes opposed the legislative proposal. Two of the Detroit casinos were on the fence.

There is still a lot of work to be done to get the gaming industry in Michigan on board with the idea. Rep. Iden is still confident, saying that it’s just a matter of time before Michigan has online gaming regulation, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

A hearing was held last week on Iden’s bill, but there wasn’t a vote taken.

More at Card Player