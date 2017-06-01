Online Gaming Bill Passes Illinois Senate

The Illinois Senate has given the green light to a bill that would legalise online gaming and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state.

According to Onlinepokerreport.com, the Senate passed House bill H 479 on the final day of the session by a vote of 42-10, and it will now progress to the Illinois House.

The bill was one of two up for discussion, although Senate bill S 1531, which only included language for legalising DFS, did not advance.

The House has now adjourned until June 8, when it will reconvene to discuss the bill alongside a number of other major issues, including a state budget.

More at iGaming Business