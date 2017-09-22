Online Poker 4 Year Anniversary in Nevada

One of only two remaining online poker providers in Nevada, WSOP.com is celebrating its fourth anniversary today.

The company began operating on Sept. 19, 2013, several months after the Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 114 and Gov. Brian Sandoval signed it into law legalizing the business.

At the time, skeptics said that if online poker was limited to a few states — the federal push to legalize has fizzled — the industry would struggle.

Before Assembly Bill 114’s approval, Anthony Cabot, a local attorney and Internet gambling expert, said Nevada’s online poker would not fare well.

“Poker doesn’t work in a small state like ours,” he said at the time. “Poker requires liquidity. People only play on poker sites if there are a lot of people playing on that site and the game has the limits they want.”

And that’s how it panned out. Ultimate Poker, the first online poker offering in Nevada, shut down in November 2014, leaving WSOP.com and Realgaming.com as the only two legal online poker sites in Nevada.

