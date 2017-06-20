Online Poker Fails in New York Again

After a lot of hope and optimism, online poker will not even be considered by the state Assembly this year. Not all was lost, however, as another state has regulated fantasy sports. We also have gambling news from New Jersey and the U.K. This week’s special offer comes from Slots Plus casino!
Tribal Gaming not allowed to intervene in New York case Biz Journals - The latest ruling in the ongoing battle of the legality of a casino in downtown Buffalo was made but resolution of the eight-year-old case doesn’t seem any closer.
A motion made by the National Indian Gaming Commission to intervene and be a party to the lawsuit by […]
Online Poker’s Big Step Forward in New York New York State Senator John Bonacic (R-42) has introduced a bill that would bring regulated online poker to the Empire State.
Full text of the bill (S 5302) is available here. You can track the bill’s progress here.
This marks the second consecutive year that Bonacic has introduced […]
Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]