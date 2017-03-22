Online Poker in New York Faces Showdown in June

New York’s fight to legalize online poker likely won’t face its true make-or-break test until June, according to poker’s prime mover in the state Assembly.

New York’s state Senate included online poker language in its budget proposal last week, but the Assembly opted not to include poker in its spending plan. According to Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, the exclusion was due to unidentified powerful figures in the Assembly who remain on the fence regarding online poker’s merits.

Pretlow, who introduced an online poker bill in the Assembly in February and who later claimed he didn’t see “too much opposition” to passing online poker legislation this year, told Online Poker Report that there were “people opposed to [poker] who are higher than me and don’t want it in the budget. They want to do it separately and want to look at it more fully.”

