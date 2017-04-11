How Online Sports Bookies Earn Residual Income

By 24-7 Bookie

Although bookmaking has an unfounded reputation of being shady, it’s as legitimate as any other

service-based job. Waiters take orders. Bookmakers accept wagers. Most of the time the

bookmaker’s goal on any given sporting event is to make money from the service charge they

apply to every wager.

Called the juice or vig, the service charge is 10% of every dollar bet for or against the spread. If a

bettor, called a player, makes a $100 dollar bet on one team to cover the spread, to win or not

lose by a certain number of points, the service charge fee is $10.

This service charge fee ends up becoming residual income, month to month, week to week, day

to day even, to the online sports bookie. Before getting into why that is, it’s important to

understand the definition of residual income.

What is residual income?

Per Investopedia, residual income is the “amount of income an individual has after all personal

debts and expenses, including a mortgage, have been paid”. Pretty much, residual income is the

money left over after you’ve paid all your debts. It’s the money that you can either save or spend

every month.

The sports betting industry is tailor-made for people to make residual income. The key for online

sports bookies to make residual income is offshore bookie software.

Why is offshore bookie software important?

The reason bookmaking got such a bad reputation is because it used to be a service that wasn’t

out in the open. Bets were made via phone calls, or in person. Bookies wrote down each

individual wager. Debts were settled on a pre-determined schedule while all debts were paid off

in person.

That’s not the way it works anymore. Offshore bookie software allows bookmakers to run their

businesses from anywhere in the world. Not only that, but offshore bookie software is so

advanced that it can help a bookie organize his or her company in the matter of minutes.

The best way for a bookmaker to apply offshore bookie software to his or her company is by

signing with a pay per head company.

How does an online sports bookie use offshore bookie software to create residual income?

If residual income is what’s left over after all debts are paid, there are few jobs where residual

income can be created more consistently than by being an online sports bookie. See below for

five reasons why.

1. Monthly pay per head fees are known in advance – Once a bookie signs with a per head

company, that bookie will know what he or she needs to pay each month.

2. Monthly pay per head fees rarely go up – Most pay per head companies never raise their

monthly fees.

3. Online sports bookies have no overhead – The offshore bookie software is the pay per head

company’s. They maintain the system.

4. Online sports bookies don’t spend much time on the day to day – Offshore bookie software

makes it easy for bookies to access reports, check on bets, delete bets, or do anything else they

need to do quickly.

5. Online sports bookies’ customers need no hand holding – Offshore bookie software allows

players to make wagers when they wish. A bookmaker doesn’t have to accept phone calls,

emails, or text messages to accept wagers.

It’s easy for online sports bookies to build residual income because the 10% is automatic on ATS

bets, monthly bills never go up, and maintaining offshore bookie software is the responsibility of

per head companies. Doesn’t that make you want to become an online sports bookie?