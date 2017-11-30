Optimism Grows as Sports Betting Case Nears

It was supposed to be the first of its kind in New Jersey: a lounge at Monmouth Park racetrack where people could legally bet on sports games — just like they do in Las Vegas.
Four years after it was built, not a single bet has been placed. The lounge at the Oceanport track has been operating as a sports bar instead as the state’s effort to legalize sports betting at racetracks and casinos has been held up in a lengthy court battle.
But that could soon change. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case Dec. 4, and experts and officials say the scales finally appear to be tipping in New Jersey’s favor.
“Anybody watching from the sidelines can see the writing on the wall,” said Daniel Wallach, a gaming and sports law attorney with Becker & Poliakoff in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A ruling is not expected for months after the arguments — likely in the spring, possibly as late as June.
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Major Setback for New Jersey Sports Betting Challenge Advocates of expanded sports betting suffered a setback yesterday when the acting Solicitor General recommended that the Supreme Court decline to hear New Jersey’s appeal in its challenge to the federal government.
The recommendation substantially diminishes the odds that the high […]
AGA Says Congress Must Act on Sports Betting Ban Congressional action appears necessary if sports betting is to be legalized in Atlantic City casinos and elsewhere across the U.S. That’s the conclusion of American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman following this week’s rejection of New Jersey’s effort to get a court-ordered […]