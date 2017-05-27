Pac-Man Wild Edition Slot Machine from Ainsworth

We catch up with Ainsworth Gaming to review their Pac-Man Wild Edition slot machine ! Pac-Man is one of the most recognizable figures in video game history. Now, he’s on casino floors in the Pac-Man Wild Edition slot!

The title provides all the recognizable Pac-Man sounds and images, and it is the first offering as part of a strategic partnership between Ainsworth and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

“This is the biggest brand we have ever offered at Ainsworth,” said Mike Dreitzer, Ainsworth North America President. “The game looks amazing and it’s packed with bonuses that will attract both slot fanatics and Pac-Man fans.”

Pac-Man Wild Edition offers players the excitement of the arcade game, a thrilling Free Games feature, a Wheel Spin feature and a progressive jackpot. Pac-Man appears throughout the game, offering players wilds and other fun ways to win.

