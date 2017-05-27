Pac-Man Wild Edition Slot Machine from Ainsworth

We catch up with Ainsworth Gaming to review their Pac-Man Wild Edition slot machine! Pac-Man is one of the most recognizable figures in video game history. Now, he’s on casino floors in the Pac-Man Wild Edition slot!
The title provides all the recognizable Pac-Man sounds and images, and it is the first offering as part of a strategic partnership between Ainsworth and Bandai Namco Entertainment.
“This is the biggest brand we have ever offered at Ainsworth,” said Mike Dreitzer, Ainsworth North America President. “The game looks amazing and it’s packed with bonuses that will attract both slot fanatics and Pac-Man fans.”
Pac-Man Wild Edition offers players the excitement of the arcade game, a thrilling Free Games feature, a Wheel Spin feature and a progressive jackpot. Pac-Man appears throughout the game, offering players wilds and other fun ways to win.
Play REAL MONEY Online Casino Games FREE for an Hour!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine from Ainsworth We speak with Ainsworth about their Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine, which is an take off of their very popular player favorite Rumble Rumble Slot. Ainsworth says that the Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine "...highlights the brand-new Curved Reel series..." as a "Spin Symbol" on reel 5 […]
Rumble Thunder Slot Machine from Ainsworth Gaming Play 1,500 online slots for free at Slotzmillion!
We take a quick peek at the new Rumble Thunder Slot Machine from our friends at Ainsworth Gaming!
This is one of two new slot machine titles featuring the Sweet Zone Xtreme. Ainsworth states that Rumble Thunder "...takes the power […]
King Kong Slot Machine from Ainsworth What a great day for slot players! We're taking a look at the two new versions of the King Kong slot machine from Ainsworth: King Kong City and King Kong Skull Island!
This highly entertaining and interactive slot game is based on the 2005 King Kong movie, with the giant ape climbing […]