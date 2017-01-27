Slot players get ready for online slots meets Ghostbusters! It’s the Peek-A-Boo Online Slot from Microgaming!

Giving you 1,024 ways to win! Spin some reels and zap some ghosts in one unique slot release! Free spins and wilds are part of the excitement with the Peek-A-Boo Slot!

Microgaming says that the Peek-A-Boo slot “…boasts 40 pay lines in the base game… quirky Kid symbol on Reel 3 will randomly zap ghosts on the other reels with his electric ray gun to award cash prizes.