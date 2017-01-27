Slot players get ready for online slots meets Ghostbusters! It’s the Peek-A-Boo Online Slot from Microgaming!
Giving you 1,024 ways to win! Spin some reels and zap some ghosts in one unique slot release! Free spins and wilds are part of the excitement with the Peek-A-Boo Slot!
Microgaming says that the Peek-A-Boo slot “…boasts 40 pay lines in the base game… quirky Kid symbol on Reel 3 will randomly zap ghosts on the other reels with his electric ray gun to award cash prizes.
Try the Peek-A-Boo Online Slot at Casino Action:
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot from Microgaming Take Free Spins onWin Sum Dim Sum & More!
Get your fill of Chinese food on the reels of the Microgaming online slot Win Sum Dim Sum! This is a 5 Reel, 9 Line game with Free Spins, Wild and Scatter Symbols, and Expanding Wilds.
Microgaming says that the Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot […]
Bridesmaids Online Slot from Microgaming Take 50 Free Spins on theBridesmaids Online Slot!
The Bridesmaids Online Slot is a great game from Microgaming. The Bridesmaids slot delivers entertaining features with interactive game play. This is a five reel online slot with forty paylines. Players will enjoy Free Spins, Wild […]
Basketball Star Online Slot from Microgaming $500 Free Play on Basketball Starand Other Microgaming Slots! !
Slot fans who love sports theme games are in for a treat with Microgaming's all-star online slot Basketball Star!
This slot game features 5 reels and 243 paylines! It has free spins, wilds, scatters and rolling reels, […]