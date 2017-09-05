Pennsylvania Congressman Revives Federal Online Gambling Ban Talk

Another effort to ban online gambling at the federal level in the US is coming from a Pennsylvania lawmaker.

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick ran for and won his older brother’s Congressional seat in 2016. The seat was up for grabs after the elder Fitzpatrick, Michael, honored a self-imposed four-term limit on his service and retired.

This is Brian’s first stint as an elected official, so his policies haven’t been fully fleshed out yet. That said, the brothers Fitzpatrick see eye-to-eye on at least one issue, the need to ban online gambling.

In December 2016, on his way out the Congressional door, Michael Fitzpatrick introduced a House resolution that would have undone a 2011 Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel memo that rightly concluded the 1961 Wire Act‘s scope was limited to sports betting.

More at Online Poker Report