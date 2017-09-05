Pennsylvania Congressman Revives Federal Online Gambling Ban Talk

Another effort to ban online gambling at the federal level in the US is coming from a Pennsylvania lawmaker.
Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick ran for and won his older brother’s Congressional seat in 2016. The seat was up for grabs after the elder Fitzpatrick, Michael, honored a self-imposed four-term limit on his service and retired.
This is Brian’s first stint as an elected official, so his policies haven’t been fully fleshed out yet. That said, the brothers Fitzpatrick see eye-to-eye on at least one issue, the need to ban online gambling.
In December 2016, on his way out the Congressional door, Michael Fitzpatrick introduced a House resolution that would have undone a 2011 Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel memo that rightly concluded the 1961 Wire Act‘s scope was limited to sports betting.
Canadian Online Gambling Ban “Unconstitutional” The CRTC has told Quebec that the province cannot lawfully order Internet companies to block people's access to certain websites without first obtaining the federal regulator's approval.
CRTC secretary general Danielle May-Cuconato told Quebec on Thursday about the broadcast […]
Another American Online Gambling Ban In what has been a surprising move (considering how late in the legislative session the action comes and the lack of previous interest in the subject), Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has filed a bill on the Senate agenda that looks to be taking up the action of either banning online […]
Online Gambling In Doubt as Pennsylvania Deadline Looms An online gambling bill in Pennsylvania remains in limbo as a deadline for the state budget looms and an impasse between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the legislature is unresolved.
Since a Senate hearing in the Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee held […]