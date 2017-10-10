Pennsylvania Gambling News & Dealing with the Vegas Shooting

This week we’re dealing with the tragic events that unfolded in Las Vegas on October 1st. We also have coverage of online gambling news coming from the state of Pennsylvania. We ask our viewers to donate to their preferred local or national charity in remembrance of the lives lost in Las Vegas. Visit the American Red Cross
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Pennsylvania Online Gambling a Coin Flip Next week, Pennsylvania lawmakers in the House Gaming Oversight Committee will take another look at regulated online gaming for the Keystone State. The hearing would add to the growing list of meetings on the proposal. The bill has been discussed more than 50 separate times since the […]
Gambling News from Pennsylvania, Colombia and the UK A new challenge to Pennsylvania online gambling has emerged in an effort to criminalize the activity.
However, there are six other states trying to pass legislation to regulate online gambling!
Also, gambling industry news from Colombia and the UK.
This week's special offer is […]
Online Gambling’s Wild Ride in Pennsylvania It's been an up and down ride for online gambling in the state of Pennsylvania.
Will they ever regulate our industry?
Also, gambling news from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and New Jersey.
This week's special offer is from Casumo Casino!