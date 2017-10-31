Pennsylvania Governor Makes Online Gambling Official

After last week’s frantic activity in the Pennsylvania state legislature, we expected this to happen, but nonetheless, it is a relief that on Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed the gambling expansion bill that will, among other things, legalize online gambling, including poker.
The Pennsylvania Senate passed HB 271 on Wednesday by a 31-19 vote and the House passed it Thursday morning, 109-72, sending the gambling bill to Governor Wolf’s desk.
It was expected he was sign it and he did not disappoint in that regard, announcing at the Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon in Harrisburg on Monday that he did so.
Now legal in Pennsylvania are online poker, online table games, online slots, daily fantasy sports, and internet lottery sales. The law also authorizes tablet gaming areas in airports, video gaming terminals (VGTs) at qualified truck stops, and ten “satellite casinos.”
