Pennsylvania iGaming Hangs in the Balance for 2017

The Pennsylvania Senate roundly rejected a House-approved plan to fund the state budget this week. For anyone thinking that’s a bad omen for the prospects of PA online poker and gambling, think again.
Even as the Senate was rejecting a budget plan by a wide margin, negotiations continue behind the scenes. Observers believe that there is a sweet spot between the Republican plan and one backed by the Senate and Gov. Tom Wolf.
That would mean splitting the difference between one-time and recurring revenue that the two sides favor. A compromise certainly makes sense, although politicians aren’t always the best at agreeing to them.
Still, such a compromise appears to be in the works. And it likely will include a gambling component, and online casinos.
The story also intimates that more contentious gaming proposals — satellite casinos and video gaming terminals — might be left out of the mix. That would certainly be good news for getting a gaming package done in short order.
