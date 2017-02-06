Pennsylvania Online Gambling Bill Returns

Pennsylvania State Reps. Rosita Youngblood and George Dunbar are looking for co-sponsors for an impending gaming reform bill they plan to introduce in the near future. In co-sponsorship memoranda that surfaced on Wednesday, Youngblood and Dunbar laid out their case…
The key components of the bill are carryovers from legislation passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2016, including the legalization of online gambling and daily fantasy sports, a local share assessment fix, authorizing gaming tablets at international airports, and the removal of membership fees at Category 3 casinos.
According to the co-sponsorship memoranda, the bill would regulate and tax iGaming, impose consumer protections on and tax online fantasy sports operators, and allow gaming tablets in international airports.
Pennsylvania Misses Out on Internet Gambling, Again A bill to regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state of Pennsylvania is not likely to pass before the end of 2016, according to an official close to legal talks.
Pennsylvania newspaper Tribune-Review quoted Casey Long, director of policy and legislative […]
Pennsylvania Online Gambling a Coin Flip Next week, Pennsylvania lawmakers in the House Gaming Oversight Committee will take another look at regulated online gaming for the Keystone State. The hearing would add to the growing list of meetings on the proposal. The bill has been discussed more than 50 separate times since the […]
Online Gambling In Doubt as Pennsylvania Deadline Looms An online gambling bill in Pennsylvania remains in limbo as a deadline for the state budget looms and an impasse between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the legislature is unresolved.
Since a Senate hearing in the Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee held […]