Pennsylvania Online Gambling Bill Returns

Pennsylvania State Reps. Rosita Youngblood and George Dunbar are looking for co-sponsors for an impending gaming reform bill they plan to introduce in the near future. In co-sponsorship memoranda that surfaced on Wednesday, Youngblood and Dunbar laid out their case…

The key components of the bill are carryovers from legislation passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2016, including the legalization of online gambling and daily fantasy sports, a local share assessment fix, authorizing gaming tablets at international airports, and the removal of membership fees at Category 3 casinos.

According to the co-sponsorship memoranda, the bill would regulate and tax iGaming, impose consumer protections on and tax online fantasy sports operators, and allow gaming tablets in international airports.

