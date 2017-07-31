Pennsylvania Online Gambling Goes Round in Circles

Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania now officially have a plan to fill a $2 billion gap in the state budget, after working late into the night on Wednesday. The good news for online gambling proponents is that plan features $200 million in new revenue from a yet-to-be-passed gaming expansion, according to The Associated Press. Any such package which would almost certainly have to include iGaming to generate that much money in the current fiscal year.
But there’s not much reason to celebrate quite yet.
Republicans said they had a plan to balance the budget on Wednesday, mainly relying on new taxes, borrowing against a multistate settlement with tobacco companies, and the gaming expansion. Gov. Tom Wolf said he supported the plan. A Senate vote on the revenue package is likely to take place Thursday. The inclusion of gaming — and almost certainly online gambling — in the plan is good news, but was also largely expected.
Here’s the bad news for PA online gambling: The Senate plan — and the future of PA online casinos and poker — faces plenty of hurdles.
