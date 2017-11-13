Pennsylvania Regulations Could Inspire New York to Follow

Online poker advocates are hoping that the legalization of online poker in Pennsylvania will be a catalyst in other states, including Pennsylvania’s northern neighbor, New York.
New York is already on everyone’s shortlist of candidates to legalize online poker in 2018 and the Empire State’s odds of passing an online poker bill have likely improved now that Pennsylvania has joined Nevada, Delaware, and New Jersey as online gaming states.
The New York legislature has taken a serious look at the legalization of online poker in each of the last two years. And unlike efforts in other states, the bills were anything but idle.
The New York Senate overwhelmingly passing online poker bills in 2016 and 2017.
Both efforts came up short, as the Assembly never voted on either bill, and the legislative clock ran out on the bills.
