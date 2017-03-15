Pennsylvania Republicans Push to Criminalize Online Gambling

Not everyone in the Pennsylvania legislature is on board with the idea of legal online gambling. That became abundantly clear at last week’s joint hearing of the House Gaming Oversight Committee and the Senate Community Economic & Recreational Development Committee.

Now there’s even a bill to make online gambling explicitly illegal in the state.

Five Republicans in the PA House of Representatives made their opposition to online gambling crystal clear. They introduced a bill, HB 801, that would prohibit and criminalize online gambling in the Keystone State. That came just a few days after the iGaming hearing.

Per the legislation, “The board shall not promulgate rules and regulations allowing any form of Internet gambling.”

As noted above, the bill would also criminalize online gambling in the state, as the text states:

“No individual or entity shall solicit, invite, collect or accept cash or any other form of currency through the Internet for the purposes of wagering or betting. No individual or entity shall organize, or cause to be organized, any type of gambling event that is held over the Internet.”

