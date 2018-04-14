PGA Supports Regulated US Sports Betting

The PGA Tour would welcome regulated and legalized sports betting on its competitions if the Supreme Court overturns the federal ban that prohibits such bets in most states.

“You have keep in mind that betting is happening right now, with illegal black markets and offshore betting, and we don’t have any exposure to what is happening,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told USA TODAY Sports in his first public comments on the issue. “If it’s legalized and regulated, you get to a point where you can better ensure the integrity of your competitions. You can provide adequate protection for consumers, which doesn’t exist today. There are commercial opportunities for us, which is one of the things we’re here to do, which is to create and maximize playing and financial opportunities for our players.

“And we believe we’d reach a much broader audience.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision before its July recess. The case involves professional sports leagues and then-New Jersey governor Chris Christie — who has since been replaced by Gov. Phil Murphy — and sought to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, the federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting. Four states are exempt from the law, and Nevada is the only one allowed to offer betting on single games.

