PKR Players to be Paid by PokerStars

PokerStars has agreed a deal to reimburse players who lost money as a result of the recent closure of rival operator PKR.
In May, PKR appointed administrators after confirming that both the PKR Ltd and PKR Technologies Ltd businesses were suffering from financial issues.
UK-focused PKR subsequently ceased all operations and, as a result, left a large number of its customers out of pocket.
However, Amaya-owned Pokerstars has opted to step in and refund players, having agreed a deal with the court administrator to begin the process immediately.
In a blog post, Eric Hollreiser, vice-president of corporate communications for Amaya and PokerStars, said players’ PKR balances will now be made available, “dollar-for-dollar”, in PokerStars accounts.
More Changes to PokerStars VIP program Amaya Gaming has announced that it is to make a series of changes to the VIP programme for its PokerStars brand.
In an email to customers, Amaya said a new rewards programme will be launched at some point next year, with the updated system to cover all PokerStars products, including […]
California Online Poker Makes Progress The latest changes to California’s Internet poker bill call for online gaming companies who facilitated poker games for Americans between 2006 and 2011 to be excluded from the Golden State market for five years, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.
The amendment would […]
PokerStars Launches Sports Betting for UK Amaya-owned online gaming brand PokerStars has launched its new internet sports betting service in the UK market.
Powered by the PokerStars 7 software, the new operation was open in time for customers to place bets on Saturday’s English FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston […]