PKR Players to be Paid by PokerStars

PokerStars has agreed a deal to reimburse players who lost money as a result of the recent closure of rival operator PKR.

In May, PKR appointed administrators after confirming that both the PKR Ltd and PKR Technologies Ltd businesses were suffering from financial issues.

UK-focused PKR subsequently ceased all operations and, as a result, left a large number of its customers out of pocket.

However, Amaya-owned Pokerstars has opted to step in and refund players, having agreed a deal with the court administrator to begin the process immediately.

In a blog post, Eric Hollreiser, vice-president of corporate communications for Amaya and PokerStars, said players’ PKR balances will now be made available, “dollar-for-dollar”, in PokerStars accounts.

