There are reasons to play slots in brick and mortar casinos as well as online casinos. In this article we’re going to look at the reasons why you should play slots online in the UK rather than traditional brick and mortar establishments.

Game Selection

The majority of casinos have no shortage of slot machines on the premises, but there aren’t a ton of unique titles. This makes sense because developing a slot machine is a much larger investment than developing an online slot.

You can find every type of slot machine in online casinos. Want to enjoy 3-reel classics? Want to play a 5-reel slot with 20-paylines? Want to play a slot with more than 3000+ ways to win, which are incredibly fun and have low volatility.

There are more themed slots available online too. There are lots of slots based on movies, TV shows, sports, music, travel and many other themes. You’re never going to find such a wide variety of slots in a brick and mortar casino.

Payout Percentages

Payout percentages in online casinos are higher than in land-based casinos. Online casinos have a lot less overhead and are able to offer slots with payout percentages above 95% and in some cases reaching above 99%.

Slots in land-based casinos offer smaller payout percentages and while the difference isn’t huge enough for a casual player to necessarily worry about, active slot players will want to play slots that have the best return to player (RTP).

There are a lot of slots with poor payout percentages too and you’re going to need to spend some time researching the best online slots to play, but it’s a lot easier finding information for online slots than slots in land-based casinos.

Bigger Jackpots

There are multiple million dollar jackpots available in online casinos. I’m sure you’ve read some stories about a slot player winning millions online. It’s possible with one spin on titles like Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune.

Sure, there are some big connected progressive slot jackpots to win in land-based casinos, but not as big as the online jackpots. Plus, online jackpots grow a lot faster because there are way more people playing the slot machines.

Play Anytime, Anywhere

Some brick and mortar casinos operate 24/7, especially in gambling destinations like Las Vegas, Niagara Falls and Macau. However, many smaller local casinos aren’t open 24/7, but this can be avoided by playing online.

Online casinos are always open and even the live dealer games have dealers working around the clock to ensure you can always play. You don’t need to worry about getting to the casino either, you can play anywhere.

Want to play on your couch while watching some TV? Want to play on your smartphone or tablet while you’re on the train or bus? Slots work great on smaller screens and nowadays every online casino has gone mobile.

Bonuses and Promotions

We recommend visiting CasinoUK to find the biggest slot bonuses targeted for UK slot players specifically. They do a great job explaining all of the requirements, such as rollover, minimum deposits and maximum betting limits.

Land-based casinos often have VIP or loyalty programs where you can win a free buffet if you’re lucky. Some places are more liberal with rewards, such as Vegas where the market is competitive, but most programs are designed poorly.

Unless you’re a high-roller you’re not going to earn much from land-based casino VIP programs. However, with online casinos, you can start claiming no deposit bonuses before you even commit a single dollar.