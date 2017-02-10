Playboy Online Slot from Microgaming

The Playboy Australian style online slot from Microgaming is a 5 Reel, 243 Way Video Slot, with Scatter pays and Wild symbols.
The Playboy Slot comes with 5 Reels and 243 ways to win, and comes with Scatter pays and Wild symbols. 3, 4 or 5 Scatters trigger up to 25 Free Spins, Running Wilds, Rolling Reels or Wild Nights.
The Playboy Slot is Free to Play at your choice of casino:
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Basketball Star Online Slot from Microgaming $500 Free Play on Basketball Starand Other Microgaming Slots! !
Slot fans who love sports theme games are in for a treat with Microgaming's all-star online slot Basketball Star!
This slot game features 5 reels and 243 paylines! It has free spins, wilds, scatters and rolling reels, […]
Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot from Microgaming Take Free Spins onWin Sum Dim Sum & More!
Get your fill of Chinese food on the reels of the Microgaming online slot Win Sum Dim Sum! This is a 5 Reel, 9 Line game with Free Spins, Wild and Scatter Symbols, and Expanding Wilds.
Microgaming says that the Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot […]
Happy Holidays Online Slot One Hour Free Play onMicrogaming Slots Here!
What better way to spread Christmas cheer than through a gift-filled slot?
Warm up with the Frosty feature, where High symbols award an impressive cash prize.
Obtain 3 or more scatters and the reel transforms to add a new row of […]