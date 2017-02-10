Playboy Online Slot from Microgaming

You can try the Playboy Online Slot free for one hour when you follow our link to your choice of casinos!

The Playboy Australian style online slot from Microgaming is a 5 Reel, 243 Way Video Slot, with Scatter pays and Wild symbols.

The Playboy Slot comes with 5 Reels and 243 ways to win, and comes with Scatter pays and Wild symbols. 3, 4 or 5 Scatters trigger up to 25 Free Spins, Running Wilds, Rolling Reels or Wild Nights.

The Playboy Slot is Free to Play at your choice of casino:



