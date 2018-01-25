Playing Online Slots as an American

Online slots are one of the world’s most popular forms of entertainment. They offer fun and good payouts, everything an American could want! If you want to play slot machines online like a true US gambler, you just need to get on the internet and find yourself a fine US-friendly casino site with reputable software, favourable, or at least reasonable, odds, convenient payment methods, and an attractive bonus program – that should give you the full online American Vegas-style experience.

Find a Casino that Accepts US Players and Currency

It may not be easy finding a US-oriented casino website, but the search is worth it. Once you stop at the right address you can proceed to join the casino, fund your account with US dollars and claim the welcome bonus for a grandiose start.

Being able to use American currency is extremely important for both practical reasons and the overall sensation of being accepted as a player based in the States, or someone who wants to experience online gambling as an American. Making deposits in US dollars and cashing out in the same currency will make it all easier for a player based in the USA, as it will eliminate the need to exchange money and pay additional costs of conversion. Also, it saves time and is more effective.

Even if you aren’t of American nationality, and you want to play with your possibilities, you should be allowed to make payments in whatever currency you want. We know there are a lot of you out there who are fascinated by American movies, music, and food, and who dream the American dream in your spare time.

Play American-themed Casino Games

Here’s another way you can experience online casino entertainment as an American – play American-themed slots! Yes, that’s a thing, and there are even sub-genres you can choose from. There are Las Vegas-inspired slots, slots based on old-school American cinematography, US culture-related slots and so on. This is the place where we throw in some suggestions you are free to try out.

Douguie’s Delights slot from Pragmatic Play is a good choice for players who care to see some of the USA hallmarks on screen, namely American football, baseball, basketball and the tasty, tasty junk food. The Scatter in this slot is the Statue of Liberty – it doesn’t get more American than that.

You could also try Baywatch from Playtech if you want to visit the marvelous beaches of Los Angeles, as depicted in the popular 90s TV Show. From bathing suits to lingerie, Playboy from Microgaming could also be an attractive choice for a slot game based on one of the most famous American magazines of all time.

We can’t forget Vegas-themed online slots such as Vegas Dreams by Microgaming, Mr. Vegas by Betsoft, Vegas Party by NetEnt and Vegas, Baby! by IGT. These are the ones that will introduce some Vegas vibes and remind you about the longstanding American tradition of gambling and showbiz.

There are also plenty of video slots inspired by the Wild West, and if you don’t mind going back through time a bit you’ll surely enjoy Gunslinger by Play ‘n Go, Dead or Alive by NetEnt and Sticky Bandits by Quickspin.

Unfortunately, though, most of these titles are restricted to US players these days and while playing for real money won’t be possible, they can be played in the free mode.