PokerStars First to Enter Czech Market

PokerStars has become the first online gambling operator to obtain a live games licence in the Czech Republic.

The Amaya-owned company is expected to utilise the licence to launch a website in the country within the next few days, with Czech-based players able to access services via PokerStars.cz.

Punters in the country will be able to access PokerStars’ established online poker games, as well as various internet casino titles such as blackjack and roulette.

Online gaming has been legal in the Czech Republic since 2009, but legislation had restricted the market to domestic operators only.

