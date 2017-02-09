PokerStars First to Enter Czech Market

California Online Poker Makes Progress The latest changes to California’s Internet poker bill call for online gaming companies who facilitated poker games for Americans between 2006 and 2011 to be excluded from the Golden State market for five years, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.
The amendment would […]
More Changes to PokerStars VIP program Amaya Gaming has announced that it is to make a series of changes to the VIP programme for its PokerStars brand.
In an email to customers, Amaya said a new rewards programme will be launched at some point next year, with the updated system to cover all PokerStars products, including […]
The ‘Let California Play’ Regulated Online Poker Movement Over the weekend, the PokerStars Pro Tour concluded with its final four events. The last stop took place atTurlock Poker Room & Casino in Turlock, California, and another large turnout of support took place. Fans, poker players, and media members from around the Central Valley region […]