PokerStars Sets April Launch Date for India

PokerStars is to go live in India from the middle of next month as the poker site enters a potential market of more than a billion people.

Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd and its India licensee, Sachiko Gaming Private Ltd, have announced that the PokerStars India website will commence operations on April 17.

It was announced earlier this month that Pokerstars.in would launch as a replacement for Khelplay, a website owned by Sachiko Gaming division Sugal & Damani. Khelplay ceased operations on March 15.

