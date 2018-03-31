PokerStars Sets April Launch Date for India
PokerStars is to go live in India from the middle of next month as the poker site enters a potential market of more than a billion people.
Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd and its India licensee, Sachiko Gaming Private Ltd, have announced that the PokerStars India website will commence operations on April 17.
It was announced earlier this month that Pokerstars.in would launch as a replacement for Khelplay, a website owned by Sachiko Gaming division Sugal & Damani. Khelplay ceased operations on March 15.
More at iGaming Business
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
- More Changes to PokerStars VIP program Amaya Gaming has announced that it is to make a series of changes to the VIP programme for its PokerStars brand.
In an email to customers, Amaya said a new rewards programme will be launched at some point next year, with the updated system to cover all PokerStars products, including […]
- California Online Poker Makes Progress The latest changes to California’s Internet poker bill call for online gaming companies who facilitated poker games for Americans between 2006 and 2011 to be excluded from the Golden State market for five years, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.
The amendment would […]
- PokerStars Launches Sports Betting for UK Amaya-owned online gaming brand PokerStars has launched its new internet sports betting service in the UK market.
Powered by the PokerStars 7 software, the new operation was open in time for customers to place bets on Saturday’s English FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston […]