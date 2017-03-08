PokerStars Testing New Game

Amaya-owned PokerStars has revealed that it has begun testing of new poker game ‘PokerStars Power Up’.

In a blog post, the company said that the title is mainly based on the traditional No Limit Hold’em game, with the addition of various power cards that enable the player to influence hands and change gameplay.

Power cards include ‘Clone’, where the layer will receive a copy of the last power played in the hand; ‘Engineer’, which will enable the player to select the deck’s next card from three options; and ‘X-Ray’, which forces all players to show one hole card.

Severin Rasset, director of poker innovation and operations at PokerStars, said: “Power Up is currently in closed Alpha, meaning that we still have a lot of adjustments to make and many more features to add.

“For these reasons, it’s only available to a limited number of people and real money games are still a long way off.

More at iGaming Business