Poor Consumer Practices Cost FanDuel & DraftKings Millions

DraftKings and FanDuel have each agreed to pay more than $1m (€830,000) to resolve allegations of consumer-unfriendly practices in the US state of Massachusetts.

Coinciding with the start of the new NFL American football season, both daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators are to pay $1.3m in a deal announced by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

The authorities in the state last year proposed a raft of consumer protection regulations, including restrictions on advertising that reflected the average DFS player’s slim chances of winning anything.

