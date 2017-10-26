Most Popular Sports in the USA

The love of sports is rooted deeply in US history, and the evolution of many major leagues in this department only goes to prove this claim. With the pending court case regarding the legalization of online sports betting on the greater part of the United States, everyone is eager to know which sports are likely to take the first bets.

Despite certain changes in ranking, there has been a general consensus for quite some time regarding the top 5 most popular sports in this country. Eventually, you should even be able to place a bet on any of them once you have selected the top online sports betting site that suits your needs.

5. Soccer

Research has shown that despite its massive popularity in other parts of the world, Europe in particular, soccer ranks relatively low in the minds of US sports fans. This does not mean that soccer is lacking viewership in the US – it is just that people tend to choose another sport when asked about their favourite. Still, internationally known soccer events like the World Cup and the Premier League are considered to have a massive audience from the USA.

4. Ice Hockey

Nowadays known as just hockey, this sport has seen massive support from US residents, especially in the northern parts of the country, as well as on Canadian territory. This could be said to be understandable, especially considering the fact that you would need colder weather and a lot of ice in order to partake in a match.

This sport even has its own league, the National Hockey League, which boosted its popularity even more. Once artificial ice rinks were invented, there has been nothing that could stop people from enjoying this ‘cool’ pastime.

3. Basketball

There is no denying that basketball should be in the top three positions when it comes to popular sports in the USA. The National Basketball Association, known as the NBA has managed to achieve ground-breaking results and put this sport on the worldwide radar.

It is estimated that approximately 14,000 people attend each of their matches, which makes basketball a sure contender for the title.

2. Baseball

Baseball was long considered to be ‘America’s Favourite Pastime’, although it somehow managed to lose some of its charm that kept them firmly in the leading position of prior countdowns. Regardless of this fall, you should be aware of the existence of two leagues in the US – Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

1. Football

Roughly calculated at about 60,000 members of the audience per game for the last few seasons, football in the US has definitely taken the lead in terms of popularity. There is no doubt that the pay per head bookie software sportsbooks tend to use will be digital proof of its advent in the same fashion, of course after the resolution of all legal issues.

The National Football League containing the top football teams is recognized in worldwide proportions, mostly due to their main event – the record-breaking Super Bowl.