The Most Profitable Sports Betting Strategies

Sports betting has revolutionized in many aspects over the years. This is primarily due to the introduction of online gambling platforms, whose influence is evident in the development of different types of poker games and online casinos as well.

As sports betting reaches a more advanced form, bettors are also in need of improvement. Recognizing this has led sports betting experts to create new and improved ways to place bets, resulting in the most profitable strategies listed below.

Bet Everything, Every Time

This is one of the simpler ways to distribute your bankroll, and definitely a risky one. What it means is that, basically, you are supposed to bet everything you have at once. The reasoning behind this move is that you either win big or you lose it all on one try.

Fixed Betting Strategy

This is another type of staking that is easy to understand and implement, but it is much less risky than the previous one. It requires bettors to determine a set wager amount, $10 per say, and use it when making all of their bets. The main advantage of using this type of strategy is that your sports betting practice retains a slow and steady progression – you may not win big amounts all the time, but you are also safe from losing them. Beginners are often advised towards this form of betting, at least until they become more experienced.

Martingale Strategy

The Martingale betting strategy proposes that you double the wager amount after each loss. If you win, you are supposed to make the same bet. The point behind this strategy is that you should be able to compensate for your losing bet by betting twice the amount for the next one. One major disadvantage of this system is that it works better for those with less limited bankrolls, whereas recreational sports bettors could quickly run out of money and be forced to leave the game altogether.

Fibonacci Sequence

The Fibonacci sequence represents a string of numbers – 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144,… They are arranged on the basis of a set pattern, where each following number is a sum of the two previous ones. Some sports betting experts recommend using this sequence to determine your wager amount so as to secure greater profit. The drawbacks are similar to the Martingale system, only here the amount increases at a slower rate.

Proportional Betting Strategy

The reasoning behind the final betting strategy presented here is a bit different than the previous ones’ – bettors are supposed to consider their edge when making bets. More precisely, your wager amount should be equal to your edge divided by the odds for the selected games. To give an example, the bettor who has a 10% edge and is trying to bet on a game with even odds, will have to bet 10/1, that is 10% of their bankroll. Choosing this strategy will allow you to regulate your wager amount– it increases or decreases according to your bankroll changes.