Proof of Online Gambling Cheat?

US-facing online sportsbook BetOnline is the buzz of the internet at the moment after one of its live casino dealers appears to have been caught on video cheating at blackjack.

On Saturday, self-described blackjack professional Michael Morgenstern posted a video to his YouTube account that appears to show a BetOnline blackjack dealer dealing the second card in a shoe to a player, then dealing what would have been the player’s card to himself, causing the player to lose the hand.

You can watch Morgenstern’s full 26-minute video… but the crucial portion CAN BE VIEWED HERE. Around the 20-second mark, you can see the dealer nudge the top card up with one finger, while sliding the card below out of the shoe and adding it to the player’s hand.

More at Calvin Ayre