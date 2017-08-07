Pulse Arena from Interblock

We speak with Interblock about their new Pulse Arena product, which is an “evolution” of the gaming product. Starting with live dealer assisted Electronic Gaming Tables, which led to stadium style games, and finally to the Pulse Arena.
Interblock states that the Pulse Arena blends “…the energy of the latest trends in gaming, interactivity, and entertainment to create an exciting new gambling experience that offers a friendly environment for established players…”
The Pulse Arena combines multiple casino games in to a cohesive, interactive gaming experience within casinos. It blends various electronic and live dealer games like blackjack, baccarat and roulette. Pulse Arena also adds a live DJ and entertainers, then blends these elements into an immersive environment themed around the casino itself!
Interblock CEO John Connelly describes the Pulse Arena as the future of gaming, where the experience is more social and interactive. You can also read more about the Pulse Arena by following the link.
Free Spins and Big Bonuses for Online Slots!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
MiniStar Roulette from Interblock Ready for a new twist on an old favorite? Players and casino alike will love the new MiniStar Roulette from our friends at Interblock.
This stand alone casino game twists the traditional roulette into something much more. MiniStar Roulette also takes up less floor space and helps […]
Diamond Dual Roulette from Interblock You can play real online roulette absolutely free for one hour!
We speak with the Interblock team about their exciting new Diamond Dual Roulette game!
Interblock says that Diamond Dual Roulette offers "...multi-game and multi-play functionality, allowing players to play two […]
The Interblock Hologram Game Lounge This Week in Gambling - J Todd was in Las Vegas attending the Global gaming expo (G2E) where he got to preview the new Interblock Hologram Game Lounge! See the hologram games in action... including the naughty hologram girls! And visit the company web site at the link below for more […]