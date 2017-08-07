Pulse Arena from Interblock

We speak with Interblock about their new Pulse Arena product, which is an “evolution” of the gaming product. Starting with live dealer assisted Electronic Gaming Tables, which led to stadium style games, and finally to the Pulse Arena.

Interblock states that the Pulse Arena blends “…the energy of the latest trends in gaming, interactivity, and entertainment to create an exciting new gambling experience that offers a friendly environment for established players…”

The Pulse Arena combines multiple casino games in to a cohesive, interactive gaming experience within casinos. It blends various electronic and live dealer games like blackjack, baccarat and roulette. Pulse Arena also adds a live DJ and entertainers, then blends these elements into an immersive environment themed around the casino itself!

Interblock CEO John Connelly describes the Pulse Arena as the future of gaming, where the experience is more social and interactive. You can also read more about the Pulse Arena by following the link.

