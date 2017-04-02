Raiders to Vegas as NFL Resists Sports Betting

Roger Goodell, National Football League Commissioner, has eased up his position towards sports betting once the Raiders landed in Nevada.

US.- As Las Vegas will host the newest stadium of Raiders, officials of the National Football League (NFL) and representatives of the football team are debating the possible impacts of the gaming industry on the sports integrity. Whilst the NFL used to be one of the major opponents to legal and unauthorised industries, Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, has eased up his position towards the activity.

This week authorities of the NFL and Las Vegas revealed their joint plan for the installation of a new stadium for Raiders team by 2020. About the possibility of Raiders’ presence on the local sports betting industry, Goodell showed his resilient position and assured the entity would not probably changed its view on the issue.

