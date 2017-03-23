Regulated Gambling Coming to India?

Crime and worsening living standards of the poor do not justify a complete ban on gambling in India.
Instead, the Law Commission of India is leaning towards regulating sports betting and casino gambling activities in the country, according to the Times of India report.
ndia’s top law panel was tasked last year to examine “all legal aspects of betting in sports in India following the 2013 spot-fixing controversy involving the Indian Premier League cricket players. And after recently becoming “serious” in their review, the Law Commission has found that regulating gambling activities in India through a law is better than a complete ban.
Retired Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan, who heads the panel, admitted that gambling in general has adverse effects, including more crime and worsening living standards because of the possibility of gambling addition, but those reasons do not justify a ban.
