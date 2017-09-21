Review: Age Of The Gods – Goddess of Wisdom Slot

Centred on the Greek Goddess of wisdom Athena, this slot will have you spinning through 5 reels and 20 paylines related to Greek Mythology. Part of the Age of the Gods series from Playtech, you can spin to win for as little as 20p on the casino site. Your main aim is to hit the battle game feature and if hit, you choose from 3 spin modes by selecting either the Gorgoneion, chest armour or a helmet.

The expanding wild symbols include; 10 free spins with the high value Gorgoneion amulet symbol replacing 2 other symbols, 7 free spins including a 4x multiplier and 14x free spins with a 2x multiplier. Of course that’s not all the fun to be had, as there are 4 progressive jackpots just waiting for you to press that spin button with the right magic!

Mood enhancing music really sets the scene, allowing you to really get lost in the world of the Greek Gods. The highest paying symbol you’re looking to land is the Gorgoneion amulet, which shows the Gorgon’s head. This will bag you 5,000 times your stake, getting a 5 on the payline. Other symbols include; olive branches, helmets, sandals and armour.

Wild Symbols, Scatter Features and Battle Games

If you’re lucky enough to land yourself on the lovely Athena, she will show you some wild times! Appearing on the 3 middle reels, she is the games wild and will substitute for all symbols except the scatter.

To activate the scatter feature, you need to land 3 or more owls anywhere on the reels. This will activate the Battle Game and open you up to a choice of 3 spin modes. Choose the Gogoneion to get 10 free spins. The helmet will give you 7 free spins and x4 multiplier and the armour will let you enjoy 14 free spins and a x2 multiplier.

You need to think carefully about your choice, as your chosen symbol will replace the other 2 symbols during the spins. You may think the 14 free spins would be best, but the high value Gogoneion may potentially pay more.

Spinning 5 of the mighty gogoneion symbols will get you nearer to that dream holiday, with you banking the ultimate 5000x your line bet main game jackpot. The Goddess Athena will be waiting for you to live the life of a Greek God with her!

Randomly Trigger Jackpots

Being able to trigger a jackpot from any spin, you have tons of chances to get near to the big money. Even a spin with no wins can get you into the jackpot round. But of course the bigger stakes you play, the better chances of getting into the high roller jackpot rounds.

Get yourself into that jackpot game and you’ll have a choice of 20 coins to click on until you reveal 3 of the same. Be aware there is a reaction timer set for each of your choices and if you don’t make a choice in time, a jackpot will be paid automatically. The highest jackpot to get your hands on is the Ultimate Power Jackpot, which could change your life. The others are the Super Power, Extra Power and the Power jackpots that all have decent payouts.

Playability

There’s loads to like in the Age of Gods Goddess of Wisdom online slot including; brilliant graphics, mood enhancing music, big jackpots and an exciting battle feature. The only thing is, if you don’t get onto the battle feature, it can just seem a little low on excitement. A few other quirky features would pump up the adrenalin more, getting your slot finger twitching more with anticipation. Well worth trying out though and see if you can get yourself into the battle round to end all battle rounds!

Author bio: Katie Lamb is a freelance writer and has 10 years experience working in the casino industry.