Review of Spinomenal Casino Software

Spinomenal is an online software creator that was established in late 2014 by Omer Henya and Lior Shvartz with an aim of developing cross-platform games. Thus, their games can be accessed both on online casinos and social media platforms. It estimated that at least 2.5 million punters have signed up on Spinomenal games around the globe. This implies that they entered the market when their services were at a high demand.

Games

Using fresh concepts and brilliant ideas, Spinomenal has managed to develop high-quality games especially in video slot category that can be opened in all web browsers, mobile operating systems and downloadable Tablet and PCs applications.

Moreover, the selection of slot games in Spinomenal will leave you wanting more and more. I enjoyed playing Greedy Servants, Slot ‘N’ Roll and Abundance Spell among other awesome and well-paying slots. As at now, Spinomenal has a portfolio of over 60 games, something to be proud of as a company.

Nonetheless, it is recommended that you inquire about licensing since most of their games does not come with it.

Software

The popularity of Spinomenal software is unmatched in spite of their luck of licensing. The quality of games they develop with HD graphics, animations and soundtracks have attracted many punters to appreciate their work in casinos and social Medias like Facebook and the rest.

With the latest technology of HTML5, Spinomenal has managed to provide future gaming solutions. Unlike the old Flash online games that are slow in terms of loading, HTML5 enables cross-platform like basic web browsers, Android, iOS, and Windows-powered devices

Spinomenal Slot Features

With a portfolio of over 60 games, Spinomenal customers can now purchase a full package of from a single developer which is more efficient and affordable.

They have slots with different themes but all in all, they are entertaining and the winning chances are numerous.

The most used features in slots from this great developer are scattered symbols, wild symbols, autoplay options, free spins, bonus games. All these have a great role in creating winning opportunities to players. It is also rumored that they will be launching new games with progressive jackpots in the near future.

Security and Fair Play of Spinomenal Software

One of the major reasons as to why Spinomenal is not part of the real money gambling industry might be due to the fact that they have not acquired a license, which is very crucial in all online casinos. That is why it is important to ask about their licensing criteria before you buy their software.

Nonetheless, we can presume that they want to maintain using the social media platforms since they have a strict code of operation as they don’t sell their games to every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

On top of that, their software is certified by legal authorities and they are audited from time to time to ensure gamers get a fair play in all games.

Benefits of Spinomenal Software

As you can read, there are a lot of good things that come along with Spinomenal software slots and other games. Some of which include;

Allows high winning rate from 90% to 98%

Creates mobile compatible games

Their software can be posted under any API

The game settings are easy and flexible

They have a wide range of banking options and languages

Their games have a customizable user interface

Security, transparency, and fairness

Conclusion

As an iGaming software developer, Spinomenal has managed to create a name for itself over a short period of time that is not only compatible with desktops but on mobile devices too. As far as we are concerned, there has been no report of any irregularity on Spinomenal games, indicating that, despite their lacking the license, they are genuine. So, if you see a game from Spinomenal next time, play with confidence and enjoy.

Where to play Spinomenal Games

Spinomenal developers have an agreement with EveryMatrix thus allowing punters to access their games at some awesome online casinos. You can visit Enzo Casino or the Times Square Casino and play for free. They have a simple sign up process and punters can play for fun or for real money. Moreover, the games listed at these casinos are of high quality, unique and entertaining all through.