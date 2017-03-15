River Dragons Slot Machine on the Orion Cabinet from AGS

Players can get 1 Hour Free Play on Microgaming slots!

We take a first look at the amazing new River Dragons Slot Machine from AGS! And if that was not enough, it’s packaged on the new Orion game cabinet!

Orion is the first premium cabinet designed completely by AGS, and they say it’s a new level of performance and design.

It provides a unique player experience in flexibility and style. The Orion cabinet also boasts a 42” LCD HD touchscreen monitor and full-color LED lights.

A new game exclusive to the Orion game cabinet is the River Dragons Slot. This game adds interactive animated features like fish that react at the touch of the screen.

Other slot games available on Orion include Wolf Queen, Gold Dragon Red Dragon and Fire Wolf.

