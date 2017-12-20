Roulette: 3 ways to (maybe?) beat the house

It is actually possible to win big in roulette? Yes, but it’ll take time and skill. If you’re no good at maths, grab a calculator; you’ll need one.

In the (supposed) words of Einstein himself, “No one can win at roulette unless he steals money from the table while the croupier isn’t looking.” But it seems that the hypnotic whirl of the roulette wheel just keeps making people come back.

Experts believe that no matter what roulette strategy you employ, the house will always win. However such systems – which are listed below – can help you, and they will require time and dedication. You can find and play roulette games at Casinopedia’s online casinos or take a chance at a real casino table.

1. Use roulette systems

Most of us know that success in roulette has absolutely nothing to do with the roulette table, and everything to do with the wheel. It is here that the ball will land, and here that bets are proven either wins or losses. That said, systems claiming to help you win are rife.

These include progressive systems (which require you to increase your bet after each loss so that you can make a little profit when you do win), and flat betting (which need you to cover the whole betting table, giving you a much higher chance of winning).

Such methods can help, but they all rely heavily on risk and odds, and as a result, none of them can be proven to be fool proof. We can but try.

2. Play the odds

Maths might not be your strong point (it certainly isn’t mine), but you can’t deny that a certain understanding is required if gambling is your strong point. This is the case for the roulette wheel, as well as for the vast majority of other games.

The reason behind this numerical necessity is odds. They prove that the roulette wheel can only be beaten short-term. The fact is that there will always – always – be a 50/50 chance of landing on red, and a 50/50 chance of landing on black. No strategy can change that.

But if you understand the odds – the math behind the chance – you’ll be in with a chance of at least making small and infrequent wins.

3. Bend the rules

Let me make one thing clear: if you get caught cheating in a casino, you will get kicked out and banned. This was the case for J. Doyne Farmer, a mathematician who, in the 1970s, built a machine that could beat the house at roulette.

Here’s where it gets fun. Technically, you can continue to make bets right up until the point when the ball begins to drop from its spin. And in the couple of seconds preceding that point, you have enough data to be able to drastically increase your odds.

This is because if you’re able to rule out half of the wheel, you can bet exclusively on the half that the ball is likely to land in. Interestingly, even if the bet you make is wrong, that tiny edge over the house can very much boost your chances of beating it.

Farmer’s machine could do exactly this. But as I said: unless you want to risk being banned from the casino for cheating, it’s best to just stick with the first couple of entries on this list.

The bottom line

In essence, you cannot beat the house in roulette. The odds are just too even (excuse the pun), and at 50/50 for every outcome, it’s very difficult to pick a strategy that might work even a little bit.

If they do work, of course, you’re in for a big win.