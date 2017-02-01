Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine from Ainsworth

We speak with Ainsworth about their Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine, which is an take off of their very popular player favorite Rumble Rumble Slot. Ainsworth says that the Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine “…highlights the brand-new Curved Reel series…” as a “Spin Symbol” on reel 5 triggers a curved wheel above the game screen. That reel awards players with wilds!
During the Free Games feature for Rumble Rumble Bison, the bonus reel offers players wilds, multipliers, and more free games! Check out our review of the Rumble Rumble Bison Slot, see some game play and enjoy a really bad joke! You can find more about this game on the Ainsworth website.
