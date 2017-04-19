Rumble Thunder Slot Machine from Ainsworth Gaming

Play 1,500 online slots for free at Slotzmillion

We take a quick peek at the new Rumble Thunder Slot Machine from our friends at Ainsworth Gaming!

This is one of two new slot machine titles featuring the Sweet Zone Xtreme. Ainsworth states that Rumble Thunder “…takes the power of Sweet Zone game play to the next level.”

You can see more about the Rumble Thunder Slot when you visit Ainsworth Gaming.

Free Spins and Big Bonuses for Online Slots!

